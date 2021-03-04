Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: ExLA Group

Dr. Aba Folson to speak at the launch of the ExLA Group Health Programme

Dr. Aba Folson

Dr. Aba Ankomaba Folson, a Cardiologist, and Senior Physician Specialist is billed to speak at the launch of the ExLA Group Health Programme (EGHP), a new health subsidiary under ExLA Group.



The event will be virtually via zoom on Thursday 4th March 2021 at 1600hrs GMT.



The EGHP will focus on three main areas of health concern in Ghana which include: mental health, maternal health, and breast care.



Meanwhile, the programme is also designed to take up a lead role in the fight against any pandemic that may hit the nation in unlikely events.



The main mode of operations for the programme will be through research, advocacies, and campaigns, and outreaches which would involve providing medical assistance and donations of relevant items to individuals and institutions.



Dr. Folson is expected to deliver the keynote at the virtual launch on the topic, “A Healthy People, a Healthy Nation”.



Dr. Aba Folson a is fully committed, highly knowledgeable, and endearing young professional with over a decade of medical practice experience with emphasis on internal medicine in general and cardiology in particular.



Currently, she practices at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital as a Cardiologist and Senior Physician Specialist with the department of medicine. She is the training Coordinator for post-graduate training with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in the same department.



She is also a part-time lecturer with the Accra College of Medicine and the Family Health Medical School.



She is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (2018) and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (2010).



She holds a postgraduate diploma in Cardiology from the University of South Wales, Cardiff, and also has a post-graduate certificate in interventional cardiology from the Guangdong Cardiovascular Institute, China. Her medical training was at the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School, Legon. After her training, she has worked in several healthcare facilities across the country.



She is the immediate past Organizing Secretary of the Ghanaian Society of Cardiology and the current Treasurer of the same society. She has been engaged as a speaker for several organisations and pharmaceutical companies in Ghana.



With her love for scientific research and teaching, she has a number of internationally published research work to her credit, the most recent being a study to assess the prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases in Ghana. Aba is also a contributing author to the recently launched National Cardiovascular Guidelines.



She is passionate about quality and affordable health care delivery, teaching, and entrepreneurship.



She believes in consensus building and working together to achieve a common goal.