Double your efforts to increase productivity for a full economic recovery – ICU to workers

Business News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

General Secretary of the illustrious Union, the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) – Ghana, Morgan Ayawine, has asked workers to do away with any negative tendencies of the past years and forge ahead with determination and in unison with employers as they play their expected roles towards the sustainability and profitability of the organizations they work for.



According to him, the only way to ensure a full economic recovery is to be committed to duty.



In his New Year message, he said “As workers, there is the need for you to do away with any negative tendencies of the past years and forge ahead with determination and in unison with employers as you play your expected roles towards the sustainability and profitability of the organisations you work for and, by extension, the growth of the national economy.



“As we take stock of our work, it is obvious that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been devastating human lives, businesses, and labour activities in recent times is not over yet, as a new variant called OMICRON reputed to be of a more devastating nature than its predecessors, has reared its ugly head, thus calling for extreme caution on our part as human beings and for that matter Ghanaian workers who play key roles in attainment of the National goals.



“Business and economic activities are still in the process of recovering from the undesirable legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, therefore, calls for the redoubling of your efforts to increase productivity as a panacea for full recovery and advancement.



“We should note that full recovery can only be achieved if we as workers, would continue to be more disciplined and committed to our duties at all times and ensure the sustainability of industrial peace and harmony at the workplace and beyond.



“This approach would in no doubt affirm the Union’s collaboration with stakeholders to take our destiny into our own hands and help in building a prosperous nation.”