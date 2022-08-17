Double up mobilisation efforts – Owusu-Bio to OASL

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has admonished the Office of the Administrator of Stool Land (OASL) to double up its revenue mobilisation efforts in order to meets its target by the end of the year 2022.



The Deputy Minister urged the Office to increase its publicity and sensitisation programmes so that more people would know about the office and its work.



He said that though stool lands have been doing a lot for communities through revenue mobilisation for the MMDAs for community development, not many people know about the office.



He said this in his address delivered virtually during the OASL's mid-year conference held via zoom from 9th to 10th August, 2022.



The Administrator for her part, assured the Deputy Minister of the Office's commitment to deliver on its mandate with the cooperation of stakeholders.



She went on to talk about farm lands being turned into galamsey sites, thus, affecting greatly their revenue, adding that they are hopeful the Ministry's fight against galamsey will go a long way to assist them.



The Conference was held on the theme "[email protected], assessing the past, redefining the future of customary land administration".