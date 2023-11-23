Donkor Labs launches 'MylesVision' Beta App to evaluate and improve quality of roads in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: Donkor Labs

Donkor Labs, a technology organisation dedicated to enhancing road infrastructure in Africa, has recently initiated a beta test to evaluate and enhance road Quality in the region. The test is designed to assess the durability and performance of road infrastructure, identifying areas that require improvement.



This innovative approach will provide valuable insights into the current state of road infrastructure in Ghana and assist in developing sustainable solutions for future infrastructure projects.



A beta test will be conducted to detect road anomalies using MylesVision. The test will involve the public, who will be able to report potholes and other issues while driving or riding as passengers. The data collected from this test will be used to create a detailed map of road hazards in Ghana.



The map will provide valuable insights into the current state of road infrastructure in the country, including information about the frequency and severity of various types of anomalies. This information will be useful for planning and executing targeted interventions to improve the quality and safety of Ghana's roads.



The Road Quality Assessment Project allows interested parties to report road hazards in real-time using the app. These hazards include potholes, cracks, and other similar issues that can compromise road safety. The app will collect valuable data that can be used to improve road safety across the country. This data will provide technical insights that can help identify patterns and trends in road hazards, supporting evidence-based efforts to address these issues.



Dr. Afarebea Agyen from Donkor Labs expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Kontur Inc. to launch a beta test to identify and address road inconsistencies in Ghana. “This vital project is grounded in Sustainable Development Goal 9 and represents a significant milestone towards upgrading the country's infrastructure. Through this partnership, we want to leverage technology to enhance road safety for all commuters and facilitate smoother transportation of people and goods.”



Donkor Labs has announced the commencement of the beta test phase for the #RoadQualityAssessmentProject. The beta test is expected to last several months, during which the team will provide regular updates and progress reports. Interested parties can visit the Donkor Labs website at www.donkorlabs.com to obtain more information on the project and participate in the beta test.



About Donkor Labs:



Donkor Labs is an NGO focused on startup incubators and collaborative communities for innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to create a technological ecosystem in and around Africa.



We are achieving this through peer-based, hands-on learning, community-centric innovation, and a platform that offers the resources needed to transform ideas into marketable products and scalable businesses. Our organisation is dedicated to using technology to solve some of Africa's most pressing infrastructure challenges.



CONTACTS:

Dr. Afarebea Agyen

info@donkorlabs.com

+ 233 54 490 1500



