Don’t under-declare salaries of workers – SSNIT cautions employers

Business News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is advising employers to desist from under-declaring salaries of their workers when submitting the contribution report to the Trust.



Speaking at the Annual Business Forum Awards for Forty under 40 today (16th, September, 2021) in Accra, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Mr. Michael Addo noted that it has become imperative workers themselves show interest in knowing the contribution paid on their behalf by employers.



“The contributions or premiums you pay, must be based on the correct salaries of the workers because that will be used in computing their benefits. So if you under-declare salaries, it will lead to low pensions”, he said.



Contribution Report is a list of workers and their corresponding salaries compiled and submitted to SSNIT by employers at the end of every month.



This indicates the amount or earnings of every worker in an establishment, meaning that, the retirement income of workers when due will be dependent on the basic salary quoted in the report.



To ensure convenience in the submission of the Contribution Report, Mr. Addo advised employers to use the SSNIT portal to carry out this monthly obligation, insisting that aside the comfort the portal provides to employers, it also enables them to generate payment advise afterwards.



“You can email it [Contribution Report] to us or submit it at the nearest SSNIT Branch. But we advise that you validate the Contribution Report in the comfort of your offices using our web portal to generate the Payment Advice”.



“With the Payment Advice, you can pay at the nearest SSNIT Branch or any of our 20 partner banks across the country”, he noted.



