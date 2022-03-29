'Don't tax MoMo' - NDC MP's chant as speaker suspends sitting for 30 minutes

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority hit against approval of E-Levy



Finance Minister in parliament over E-Levy approval



E-Levy under debate in parliament



Chanting "Don't tax MOMO", the Minority in parliament have declared their unflinching stance against the implementation of the E-Levy bill tabled before parliament, today, March 29, 2022.



The MPs began the chant after the Speaker of Parliament, suspended proceedings for 30 minutes, after a series of arguments were made by both sides of the house.



The chant is in accordance with their position of fully rejecting the bill, which they say will worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on behalf of the government moved the motion for the consideration of the electronic transfer levy bill by parliament.



The introduction of the motion before the house triggered the process for the house to debate and take a decision on the bill as soon as possible.



Parliament saw almost a full house as both sides prepare to participate in the decision-making process.



The bill is arguably the most controversial bill to be laid before the house and contributed to the brawl on the night of recess.



Finance minister Ken Ofori Atta stated that the bill remains the country's best bet to broaden the tax net for enhanced internal revenue mobilization thus appealing for bipartisan support.



Meanwhile, ranking member on the finance committee of parliament Cassiel Ato Forson said the minority will not accept the bill, adding that it will not solve Ghana's economic problems.



