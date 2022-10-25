Don’t take advantage of economic crisis to sell unreasonable prices - Traders told

Business News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to Chartered Economist Emmanuel Amoah Darkwa, while the Ghanaian market is free and determined by demand and supply, the government should not allow a few traders to take unfair advantage of the economic crisis and sell their commodities at exorbitant prices.



He said that some traders are taking advantage of the situation and raising their prices.



He stated that he has personally witnessed some of these events and that commodity prices are rising by the hour.



He told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that some traders sell Frytol for GH¢25, while others sell the same bottle for GH¢45. This occurred as a result of a call from the wholesaler informing them that the price of the product had risen and that they should raise it.



Mr. Amoah Darkwah stressed when that happens, there would be a lot of panic, and the traders take advantage of the system and fleece Ghanaians.



He recounted how the late Rawlings used the Military to crack down on such activities but quickly added,” I am not asking anyone to use the Military to deal with the problem. However, we have to deal with the challenge., We should do the right thing and protect the consumers”.



President Akufo-Addo must show leadership. He needs to assure Ghanaians that the challenges would be resolved,” he said.



He appealed to the traders not to take advantage of the system and sell their commodities at outrageous prices.