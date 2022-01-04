Don’t suspend reversal on benchmark values – AGI to government

Business News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has urged the government not to suspend the reversal of the discount on the value of imports that fall under the benchmark value.



This comes after the call by players in the import sector including the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) urging the government to suspend the reversal for more negotiation.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Executive Director of AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah, said the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) should go ahead with the implementation of the reversal on discount on the benchmark values while the government and other stakeholders negotiate.



“I am fully against it, government should not suspend implementation, rather consultation should continue let’s implement, let’s see what happens along the line.



“The fixed product that we have challenges in terms of output, let’s see how we can quickly close those capacities and ensure that local capacity is institutive,” said.



According to Twum Akwaboah, the benchmark values were necessary in protecting domestic industries and therefore cancelling them might hurt these industries.



“If you don’t build your local capacity as you are allowing import to come in duty-free, it will wipe out all your market but if you boost local capacity now, then you can also export to enter other markets so if you suspend it means that you are killing local industry forever and it will never work so let’s continue the consultation but the implementation star,” he said.