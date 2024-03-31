You are here: HomeBusiness2024 03 31Article 1923971

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

Don't rush to leave Ghana if you earn at least GH¢5,000 - Serwaa Amihere

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere Media personality, Serwaa Amihere

The rate at which Ghanaians are leaving the country to search for better opportunities abroad is becoming an issue of concern.

These travellers associate their departure from the country with unemployment, low income, and a destroyed government system.

Recently, there is an ongoing debate on X on whether one should choose between a monthly salary of $10,000 while living in Ghana or $3,000 in another country.

Media personality cum brand influencer, Serwaa Amihere has added her voice to the ongoing debate, highlighting already existing concerns raised by some government officials and other personalities regarding the exit of Ghanaian youths from the country.

On March 31, the brand influencer made a tweet that sparked reactions among some X users.

In her tweet, she emphasized that Ghanaians, specifically those aged twenty to thirty and earning at least GH¢5,000 in salary, shouldn't hastily consider leaving the country.

“I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, GHC5,000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there,” she tweeted.

Many X users who responded to the post argued that it's challenging to find a young person within the specified age range earning such a significant amount of money given the country's current economic conditions.

Others also contended that, considering the economic challenges, such an amount is insufficient to support oneself and dependents. Furthermore, for some, the decision to depart Ghana isn't solely driven by wealth, but also by factors like improved healthcare and other amenities that enhance the quality of life in a country.

Below are the reactions from some X users:















