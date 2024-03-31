Don't rush to leave Ghana if you earn at least GH¢5,000 - Serwaa Amihere

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The rate at which Ghanaians are leaving the country to search for better opportunities abroad is becoming an issue of concern.



These travellers associate their departure from the country with unemployment, low income, and a destroyed government system.



Recently, there is an ongoing debate on X on whether one should choose between a monthly salary of $10,000 while living in Ghana or $3,000 in another country.



Media personality cum brand influencer, Serwaa Amihere has added her voice to the ongoing debate, highlighting already existing concerns raised by some government officials and other personalities regarding the exit of Ghanaian youths from the country.



On March 31, the brand influencer made a tweet that sparked reactions among some X users.



In her tweet, she emphasized that Ghanaians, specifically those aged twenty to thirty and earning at least GH¢5,000 in salary, shouldn't hastily consider leaving the country.



“I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, GHC5,000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there,” she tweeted.



Many X users who responded to the post argued that it's challenging to find a young person within the specified age range earning such a significant amount of money given the country's current economic conditions.



Others also contended that, considering the economic challenges, such an amount is insufficient to support oneself and dependents. Furthermore, for some, the decision to depart Ghana isn't solely driven by wealth, but also by factors like improved healthcare and other amenities that enhance the quality of life in a country.



fact is, a lot of 20s & 30s don’t even have a job.

the unemployment rate in Ghana is so high



those earning 5K, the cost of living is making it difficult for them to save.

you can be on 5,000 salary and you’ll save 300 years to afford the affordable housing project by govt — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) March 31, 2024

Ghs5000 is USD380. People aren’t leaving Ghana because of salary alone, they are because of a good system. Thus better health service, better education, better standards of living. GH hard, Abroad too hard but you for choose your “hard” wisely ???????? — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) March 31, 2024

I still will run from this hell of the country if the chance comes even though I receive 1000+$ at the end of the month through multiple works. This place is hell, and we must all run — ENOCK (@enocksmith84) March 31, 2024

Dish cleaneing in Germany can fetch you around 1,500 euros per month . Rent 400, food 300, transportation 49, telephone 20, other upkeep 100. Total 869. You can save 531. 530 to cedis is 7,546 . Your destiny is in your hands . — ROYAL KUKURANTUMI (@kwekudukes1) March 31, 2024

U people are leaving good life style and u think 5000 and above when u are in your 20s or 30s is enough to make u leave freely here.



25-30 u have children like two and a wife. U rent. Pay utility bills and u think 5000 is enough. I don’t blame u. Men gives u money aside ur pay — burniton boat..???????? (@burniton37) March 31, 2024

10k a month sef I go still leave. Cos it’s not about earning thst 10k but the system chaley. You wake up early morning no light,In the evening light comes but your internet cable go tear.The next morning Some trailer spoil for High street top causing massive traffic. Chaley Wei?? — B A S I T (@Ba_Sitt) March 31, 2024

More than 70% of public sector workers earn lesser than 3000 per month so the 5k earners aren’t that much. And it’s not just about money, but quality of life. Dumsor, water not flowing, bad roads, poor healthcare, etc. if not for you, do it for your unborn children. — Benjilytics ???? (@benarsen1886) March 31, 2024

