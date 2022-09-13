Don't renew ban on exportation of rice, soybeans after September deadline - Peasant farmers to govt

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Peasant farmers have called on government to rescind any decision to extend the ban on the exportation of cereals - rice, maize, soybeans, wheat, millet, among others after its September 2022 deadline.



According to the Head of Programmes and Advocacy of Peasant Farmers Association, Charles Nyaaba, government should rather invest in the road infrastructure network to their farms to help boost their market.



He stated that Ghana has many grains, however, customers cannot have access to these farms to make purchases due to the deplorable roads.



Citing another reason for government to lift the ban, Mr Nyaaba said, as Ghana is participating in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), it is imperative for government to allow them trade with neighbouring countries.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, he said, “The ban ends in September, and we do not expect the government to renew it. What government can do as a country hosting the secretariat of AfCFTA in that area is rather to open it, so we are able to trade with our neighbouring countries and subsidize grains for the industry.”



“There are grains in parts of the country, but no one is buying them from farmers because the road networks are bad. Government should rather invest in the road sector. When we do that, we will be good to go," he added.



It would be recalled that government extended the temporary ban on the exportation of maize, rice, soybeans and other grains to September 20, 2022.



This announcement was contained in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.



The 8 countries affected by this directive include Niger, Sierra Leone, Republic of Congo, United Kingdom, Qatar, United States, Italy, and Canada.



According to the Agric Ministry, the move by government forms part of measures to ensure there's an increase in local poultry and livestock production, as well as, enhance food security in the country.



