Don’t pay monies to anyone for purported sale of shops – KMA warns traders

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has cautioned traders in the Ashanti regional capital - Kumasi - to desist from paying monies to people assuring them of securing shops at the central market.



According to the Assembly, phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project was still under construction.



The Assembly stated that no price has been released yet for the purchase of shops in the central market.



It said that at the appropriate time, information relating to the allocation and payment for shops would be made public.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has noted with serious concern that some faceless people have been collecting money from some traders and individuals with the assurance that they will be given shops at the phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project whiles the project is still under construction. In view of the above, management wishes to state categorically that such news and persons involved are not authorised by them and whoever pays money to anybody with the view that he/she will be given allocation at the central market when completed does so at his/her own risk."



"It must be noted that no decision has been taken on the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops when the project is completed. At the appropriate time, all such information relating to the allocation and payment for shops and the modalities for payment would be made public," it added.



Read the press release below;







ESA/BOG