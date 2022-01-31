Don't pay any money to agents for SIM re-registration - Telcos to customers

Business News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SIM card re-registraion exercise ongoing



It's fraudulent to charge customers, Ghana chamber of telecommunications



Report agents who charge you before registering your SIM cards, Telcos to Ghanaians



The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has urged the public to desist from paying any amount of money to agents to get their SIM cards re-registered.



The Chamber asked customers to report agents who charge a specified amount of money to the nearest police station.



It stated categorically that the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise is free.



In a press release, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said, “We also implore the general public to desist from paying or offering payments to the agents,” the statement said adding “Subscribers who are asked to pay or charged for registration should report the incidences to the nearest police station or to their service providers.”



It noted that the national exercise is funded by government, stressing that, it is illegal for customers to pay for their cards to be re-registered.