Don’t misuse monies made during Christmas - Traders told

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: GNA

Traders in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) have been advised to make good use of the profits made during Christmas festivities to improve upon their business activities.

They are to put some of their profits accrued into savings and investment accounts rather than spend it on things that would generate no dividends for them.



Mr. Stanley Ogoe, Western Regional Director of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi.



Mr. Ogoe noted that business activities boomed during the Christmas season especially in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis which saw traders making a lot of profits.



Oftentimes, he said people spend the money they make during such occasions on frivolous things, which did not yield any dividends but mere pleasure.



He encouraged the traders to have savings accounts saying, though savings accounts typically paid a modest interest rate, their safety and reliability made them a great option to save money for short-term needs.



He described a savings account as an interest-bearing deposit account held at a bank or other financial institutions and called on traders without savings account to have one at the banks.



However, he stressed that having an investment portfolio could help them achieve their long-term financial dreams, like investing towards their retirement, repaying their mortgage early, or paying university fees for their children.



Mr. Ogoe also advised the traders to invest with an objective and commitment.



"There are many reasons to have set goals, but the big one is that it helps you stay on track with your savings. If you do investment without goals, you will not know the timelines for you to do what, and to achieve what and, more importantly, how much risk you can take on", he said.