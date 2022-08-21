Don’t mine bauxite in Atewa forest – A Rocha Ghana warns government, GIADEC

Business News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

A Rocha Ghana has warned both government and the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) to rescind a decision to mine bauxite in the Atewa forest.



According to the Deputy National Coordinator of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, Atewa forest has been marked as a no-go area therefore, the forest reserve needs to be protected for the benefit of Ghanaians.



Addressing journalists on August 19, 2022, Mr Bosu said, "Regardless of how small the area planned for bauxite mining, Atewa must not be mined for bauxite. The government and GIADEC must rescind their plans immediately. Ghana can have a thriving integrated aluminum industry without targeting Atewa forest in order to save crucial water sources for over 5 million Ghanaians."



"Failure to heed to this call will be intergenerationally suicidal and reckless. The lack of transparency and information throughout this process is unacceptable. Ghana’s resources including her forest are for all Ghanaians. If government is trying to keep communities and civil societies quiet, it will not work," he stated.



While a case against the government is set to move to trial, the government of Ghana, through the ministry, has granted a license to Vimetco Ghana Bauxite Ltd to conduct prospecting in the Atewa Forest.



The license published on the website of the Minerals Commission is set to expire in February 2025.



The decision by the government to mine bauxite in the forest reserve has been met with opposition from some environmental groups who are concerned about the safety of the critical watershed and biodiversity hub.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) has assured Ghanaians that best practices will be adopted in mining bauxite deposits in the Atewa Forest Reserve beginning 2021 when the project commences.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC Micheal Ansah, “Atewa is a very sensitive place to do bauxite mining because of the significant biodiversity that we have in the Atewa Forest we know that three principal rivers take their source from the Atewa Forest-the Ayensu, the Birim and the Densu so the plans that we have for mining will be based on a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment to ensure that where we mine and how we mine is very responsive to the environmental issues that are unique to Atewa”.



He noted that GIADEC has completed mineral resource estimate and currently carrying out biodiversity and hydrology studies for baseline information to develop comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).







