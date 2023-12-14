Don't just propagate colonial concepts – John Kwakye tells Ghana Stock Exchange

Business News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

The Director of Research of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr. John Kwakye, has asked the Ghana Stock Exchange, to depart from championing colonial concepts and deal with the ownership issues arising concerning the countries mineral resources.



According to him, ownership issues must be dealt with first.



His comments are in response to the Ghana Stock Exchange’s move to partner with other stakeholders to develop climate finance and carbon trading vehicles.



“Please let's sort out ownership of our mineral first before you start talking about listing on the GSE. Don't just propagate colonial concepts. The colonial African is even more dangerous than his colonial master,” he wrote on X on December 13, 2023.



The Ghana Stock Exchange is seeking to partner with the Ghana Carbon Market Office of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), all capital market stakeholders and the business community to thoughtfully develop climate finance and carbon trading vehicles that will mobilize domestic capital and also regional and international capital to finance the country’s just transition targets by 2070.



This is according to the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Abena Amoah.



She disclosed while speaking during the inaugural GSE Ring the Bell for Climate Change initiative dedicated to showcasing and celebrating issuers on the GSE market that have implemented bold, innovative, and appropriate technologies that have helped address climate change in the country.



Ghana is estimated to need approximately $562 billion to be able to finance its energy transition and achieve a net zero emission target by 2070.



Underpinning this goal is the National Energy Transition Framework which seeks to decarbonize the energy sector.



