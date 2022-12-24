Don’t increase fees and charges beyond 15% govt orders all public universities, colleges

Business News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

The Ministry of Education acting through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has fixed all 2022/2023 fees and charges increment at 15% of old fees.



This means the universities and colleges cannot increase fees and other charges beyond 15% of the fees charged in the 2021/2022 academic year.



The order comes after some public universities increased fees by more than 40% leaving students and parents furious.



In a circular signed by Prof. Mahama Salifu, Director-General of the GTEC copied exclusively to MyNewsGh.com, GTEC stressed that all “fees and Charges must not exceed 15% of the fees charged for the 2021/2022 academic year.”



“The advice we have received is that, alongside the passage of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080), a 15% increase across board was approved by the Parliament of Ghana for all institutions covered by the Act. Please be advised therefore that Fees and Charges applicable in all Public Tertiary Education Institutions for the 2022/2023 Academic Year may be adjusted by up to a maximum of 15% of the last approved rates,” the notice said.



"Please refer to the Second Schedule of Act 1080 for the baseline figures for your guidance. For avoidance of doubt, any adjustments made to the Fees and Charges must not exceed 15% of the fees charged for the 2021/2022 academic year,” the notice added.