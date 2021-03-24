Don’t dictate to British Airways on re-routing – Analyst to govt

Business News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aviation Industry analyst, Sean Mendis has said it is out of place for government to dictate to foreign private companies on how to run their business.



His comment follows various calls on Ghana government to reciprocate the decision of British Airways to switch the London-Accra-London route from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport.



But Aviation analyst Sean Mendis believes the British airline has the right to operate a business model that suits it.



“Whether the decision is a good or bad thing, it is one that a private company has made and government agencies should not try to dictate to foreign private companies, especially on how they should run their business.”



He further called for broader stakeholder consultation in order to arrive at an amicable solution.



“If moving the flights from Heathrow to Gatwick is going to be a bad thing for British Airways, then they will learn their lesson if passengers start deserting them for other airlines. I don’t expect this to flare up into an issue come October. I hope the two (2) sides are mature enough to be able to work out their differences over the next 6 months,” he told Citi News.



Earlier this year, British Airways rescinded its decision to operate its Ghana Services from the Gatwick Airport for passengers travelling on the Accra – London route.



However, it appears, British Airways (BA) has backtracked on that decision. Starting from October this year, BA will be operating the British Airways Ghana Services from the London Gatwick Airport.



Reacting to this development, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Road and Transport Committee, Governs Agbodza said the move is a downgrade of the quality of travelling experience for Ghanaian passengers and has thus urged government to employ every possible strategy to foil the plan.