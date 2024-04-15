Don't collapse businesses belonging to your political opponent - Mahama urges African leaders

Business News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, there have been some allegations that the party elected to steer the affairs of the nation collapses some businesses that belong to members of their political opponent.



In Ghana, the case is not different as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been accused of pulling down some businesses belonging to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Reacting to this trend at the Afro-Heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama condemned the act and attributed the inadequate rich businessmen on the continent to this attitude of not creating space for businesses to thrive.



He stated categorically that it was wrong for any government to bring businesses to its knees because they were established by their political opponent.



He said, “We must not be afraid for our business people to succeed, we must not be afraid to have rich Africans."



“Governments must not come and think that because some other governments created this business, then we must kill it. That’s part of the problem that we have. We must believe in ourselves, in adversity comes opportunities,” he added.



John Dramani Mahama further entreated African leaders to invest in the youth and create opportunities for the betterment of the continent.



SA/MA