Don't attribute shortage to Russia-Ukraine war - Charles Owusu 'blasts' gov’t over fertilizer shortage

Business News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

A former Head of the Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has chided the ruling New Patriotic government for failing to settle debts owed fertilizer contractors after distributing fertilizers to farmers in the country.



Over two years now the government is said to owe fertilizer contractors of which farmers are the ones feeling the impact.



Framers across the country especially those under the government flagship project Planting for Food and Jobs have been complaining bitterly over the shortage of fertilizers for their crops in this farming season.



Charles Owusu commenting on the recent shortage during Peace FM’s 'Krokokoo' discussions with host Nana Yaw Kesse, he asked the government not to attribute the shortage of the fertilizer to the Russia–Ukraine war but rather settle the debts owed to these contractors.



He said the accumulated debt show the duration of which these contractors have not been paid.



“Now Ghanaians cannot purchase food crops produced from our own country, and the impact of the shortage would be hugely felt,” he added.



“We are all aware of how our soil have gradually become infertile and need fertilizers to improve its nutrients for farming purposes, but here is the case farmers cannot have access to fertilizers”.



He said the current problem facing the farmers is not about running mouth but making efforts to address the problem.



“Where is the success story of Planting of Food and Jobs when we don’t have fertilizer for farming,” he quizzed



Reaction From The Agric Ministry



The Press Secretary for the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Ridwan Issah Alhassan reacting to the situation said one cannot blame the Agric Minister for not paying the debts though they are the implementing ministry.



“We should not make things look like we are deliberately keeping the money for these contractors but the issue is funds have not been released for payment,” he explained.



He disclosed that fifty percent of these contractors have been paid and that the ministry is making efforts to pay the rest.



Commenting on the shortage, he said the shortage of fertilizers is due to the Russia–Ukraine war since factories are not able to produce the fertilizers following the impact.



Gov't Owes Suppliers GHc 436 Million Estimated Debts



Recent checks conducted by Peace FM News has revealed that the Government of Ghana owes Fertilizer Suppliers an estimated debt of 436 million Ghana cedis after supplying farmers with fertilizers for the 2020 and 2021 farming seasons.



According to some of the companies Hello FM's Sampson Kwame Nyamekye spoke with, the government only paid them part of the money leaving arrears of 86 million Ghana cedis in 2020. In 2021 too after supplying farmers with fertilizers for the farming season, government failed to settle these companies’ 350 million Ghana Cedis debts therefore accumulating the debts.



Currently, some fertilizer suppliers who have stock with some of the fertilizers are planning to sell to neighboring countries to clear their debts since the implementing Ministry is not showing any readiness to settle outstanding debts.