Don’t attribute economic woes to Russia-Ukraine crisis – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Akufo-Addo not to attribute economic woes to Russia-Ukraine rift as Ghanaians were already suffering before the conflict.



Speaking at the “Ghana at Crossroad” on Monday May 2, Mahama indicated that Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot possibly, be responsible for the suffering we are going through.



According to Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians were struggling due to the bad economic management by Akufo-Addo long before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started.



“The sufferings Ghanaians are going through predate the war. Before this conflict, our currency had already been depreciating and was impacting negatively on fuel and commodity prices in our markets, fuel prices have gone up on more than forty different occasions since 2017, long before Russia and Ukraine started fighting.”



Commenting on the promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, John Dramani Mahama, said most Ghanaians feel deceived by the promises that were given to them by Akufo-Addo during the 2016 election season.



Mahama insinuated that Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections on the back of mouth-watering promises yet, he has failed to deliver on those promises to improve the lives of the people.



“The NPP government came into office in January 21028 n the back of moth watering promises of almost instant transformation of our country amidst countless slogans.



“President Akufo-Addo did promise to transform Ghana in 18 months if voted. Yes, he promised to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and create opportunities for for all and he charged all of us to be citizens and not spectators. A significant number of us citizens associated the promises with good and noble intentions in return and despite our best efforts , the Ghanaian people offered the NPP a clear mandate in 2017 to steer the affairs of ours dear country.”



“An assessment of our current conditions show that what is happening now, there is very little or no resemblance for what was promised. There is a sharp disparity between promise and practice. Today, most Ghanaians feel they were hoodwinked and this is manifesting in their personal livelihoods and their daily struggles.