Don’t appoint a Finance Minister with a financial history - Economist

Financial Analyst, Lord Mensah, has entreated government to desist from appointing persons who have financial history with the central bank or financial space as finance ministers.



According to him, failure to adhere to this advice will lead to a conflict of interest with the finance minister.



Professor Lord Mensah's comment comes on the back of a conflict of interest case levelled against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta by a section of the public.



According to the critics, the finance minister holds about 11% shares in Databank despite his resignation as the manager of the financial institution.



Speaking on News File on Saturday, August 21, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the financial analyst attributed this conflict of interest to the shortfalls in the constitution.



He therefore called for a review of some of laws to make them more dynamic and applicable to change.



"There is a huge gap in our constitution as to what we can determine as conflict of interest. For me, if you leave me, we should look at these our laws and make them dynamic. Our laws are so fixed to the extent that when things change, we are not able to act in a way to reflect what is on the ground. If you look at what is happening on the ground, clearly, Ken Ofori-Atta was an owner and at a point, same as a manager which we normally use in the literature as owner manager. But then when he became a finance minister, he resigned but the ownership is still in there… Even to appoint a finance minister, we shouldn’t have anybody who has had a history with the financial space," Professor Lord Mensah stated.



"At a point, every bank you pick in this country, you will get a board member who has worked at the Bank of Ghana before…which can effectively help to maneuver or have access to funds that supposedly, the banks are not supposed to have. In order to avoid some of these things, let’s not appoint any finance minister who has worked with a bank before, who has interest in the financial space be it historically or currently," he indicated.



Recent critique of Ofori-Atta and Databank's alleged 'Eurobond gains'



Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, also known as KKD, this week became the latest critic of Ken Ofori-Atta's alleged conflict of interest position in government's Eurobond transactions.



According to him, the minister is benefiting at the expense of the country.



Describing the situation as unacceptable, KKD accused parliament of also failing to defend the interest of the country by allowing such a practice to fester.



The Ministry of Finance has issued a statement on the role Databank plays in the issuance of Ghana’s Eurobonds.



It said the outfit was a bond market specialist and not a transaction advisor as purported by many.



