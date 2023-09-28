Don’t allow others to use your Ghana cards for SIM registration – Dr Ashigbey to Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have been urged to desist from giving out their Ghana cards to others to register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, persons who hand over their Ghana cards to others stand a high risk of being used for cybercrimes.



He stated that mobile money fraud has become pervasive and measures have been put in place to curb this growing menace.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Elmina on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, he said there is a concerted plan between the Ghana Police Service, some banks, and the cybersecurity unit to block persons who engage in MoMo fraud and subsequently prosecute them when arrested.



Dr Ken Ashigbey said, “There is a MoMo fraud which is very pervasive. What we’ve done is that now the IGP has called a meeting with all the Telcos, all the banks, and then he is working on a concerted plan."



He further added that "Because already as a chamber, we have a platform where when anybody defrauds you, steals your device, and you report it, the telco in particular will investigate. If they find it to be true, they will block the person. We are now liaising with the cybercrime unit. We don’t only do that. After blocking, they put it on the platform and then you are blocked.”



“And now with the partnership with the IGP and because we have the Ghana card, we will now be able to arrest. But the unfortunate thing is that the fraudsters are using people’s Ghana cards to register these SIMs, and then they do these frauds. So please we beg you, don’t allow anybody to use your Ghana card to register their SIMs, when you do that you put yourselves at risk,” Ken Ashigbey added.



The CEO of Telcos Chamber stressed that Ghanaians need to be vigilant and desist from sharing their details with others to avoid being scammed or used to perpetrate crimes.



Meanwhile, measures have been put in place by the Cybersecurity Authority to ensure that there is sanity in cyberspace.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards