Domino’s Pizza, world’s largest pizza company, set to launch in Accra

Press Releases of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Domino’s Pizza

With over 17,100 pizza outlets across the world, global pizza brand Domino’s Pizza is set to commence operations in Accra with the first two stores set to open in the capital. The stores will be situated at the start of Oxford Street in Osu, and on the corner of Boundary Road & Spintex-Legon Underpass in East Legon.



Domino’s Pizza is being brought to Ghana by Fire Foods Africa, a leading platform for QSR brands in Sub-Saharan Africa, as its exclusive Master Franchisee for the country. Fire Foods Africa is co-owned by the Chanrai Summit Group, one of West Africa’s leading conglomerates in the supply chain sector, and K Hospitality Corp, one of India’s largest home-grown foodservice and hospitality companies.



Customers can sign up on www.dominos.com.gh for exciting pre-launch giveaways, free pizzas and other prizes, as well as to get a special invite for the opening of Domino’s Pizza in Accra!



Fire Foods Africa, will be expanding Domino’s Pizza across Ghana, with a multi-million-dollar investment planned towards opening stores over the next few years.



With launch dates soon to be announced, pizza lovers will be able to order handmade Pizzas, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Garlic Breadsticks, Mozzarella Bites and more. Customers have an option of dining in, picking up pizzas via carryout, or opting for delivery via phone or on www.dominos.com.gh.



All deliveries will be contactless, and all COVID-19 protocols will be duly adhered to, to ensure you get safe, delicious pizzas, delivered right to your doorstep.



Commenting on the launch of Domino’s Pizza in Ghana, Sushil Kumar Singh, Head of Operations for Fire Foods Africa, said, “We are thrilled to be expanding in Ghana. Our team is excited to be delivering our signature pizzas using freshly made dough, locally sourced vegetables, and 100% mozzarella cheese. We are excited to serve your favourite pizzas, made fast, fresh and delicious.”



Domino's Pizza USA launched online pizza ordering in 2007, and in 2008 revolutionized the online delivery experience by launching the innovative Pizza Builder and Domino's Tracker tools. Domino’s Pizza Ghana will be launching www.dominos.com.gh, which is the first online ordering and pizza tracker of its kind in Ghana.



Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets.



Domino’s had global retail sales of over US$14.3 billion in 2019, with over US$7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly US$7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over US$3.4 billion, with over US$1.9 billion in the U.S. and over US$1.5 billion internationally.



Its system is composed of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications.



In the U.S, Domino’s generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, and Twitter – as well as Domino’s Hotspots, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations.



In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino’s furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino’s opened the Domino’s Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep.



In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a brand-new way to order contactless

s carry out nationwide via Domino’s Carside Delivery, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.



Fire Foods Africa is a leading platform for QSR brands in Sub-Saharan Africa. Fire Foods Africa currently has the exclusive franchise rights for the world’s largest pizza brand, Domino’s Pizza, for its foray into Ghana in West Africa.



Fire Foods Africa is co-owned by the Chanrai Summit Group, one of West Africa’s leading conglomerates in the supply chain sector, and K Hospitality Corp, one of India’s largest home-grown foodservice and hospitality companies.