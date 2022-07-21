Do not place LPG cylinders near naked fire – NPA urges public

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the public against placing LPG cylinders – both empty and filled – near any naked fire or inflammable liquids.



The Authority noted that such acts have the potential of causing fire outbreaks which would result in loss of lives and property.



Interacting with the public during a public awareness and sensitisation exercise at Cape Coast, Head of Consumer services at the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko, explained that it is important for consumers of petroleum products such as LPG to be conscious of their safety.



The exercise was undertaken by a team from the national and regional offices of the NPA and saw them engaging traders, pedestrians and commercial drivers as well as fuel retail outlets



The team visited the Tantre lorry station, Kotokuraba Market and taxi station and Abura Market among other areas



Mrs. Nyarko underscored the need for users of petroleum products to comply with all safety protocols, because flouting laid-down regulations has the potential of igniting fire outbreaks in homes and workplaces.



She appealed for the public to purchase fuel from appropriate filling stations, since these they are frequently monitored by the NPA and hence the quality of their products can be guaranteed.



The Central Regional Manager of the NPA, David Owusu Kena, also said the exercise is to educate and create awareness among consumers of petroleum products due to a number of complaints on dissatisfaction with the kind of service they get at the pumps.



According to him, though the NPA is sensitising consumers of petroleum products on how to handle such cases safely, the exercise is being carried out so consumers can approach the NPA for their complaints to be addressed within the shortest time.



On suspected cases of under-delivery, he said: “So far, with the stations that we have tested, their volumes with the 10-litre can have no form of under-delivery”.



According to him, the NPA has been carrying out monthly as well as random checks to ensure fuel retail outlets do not short-change consumers through under-delivery and sale of substandard petroleum products.



Mr. Kena urged consumers to have more confidence in the NPA, noting that it has been a challenge because some consumers think the Authority is in bed with Petroleum Service Providers.