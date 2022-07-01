Do due diligence before paying for items online - EOCO cautions

Business News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has cautioned the general public against transacting business online.



EOCO in a statement noted that there has been a surge in fraudulent online business transactions.



In a statement, it noted “this recurrent crime, comes at the back of fraudsters cashing in on the convenience of transacting business online and depriving members of the public of their hard-earned monies.”



“Criminals have targeted online purchase/delivery services and are defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.”



EOCO, however, details the mode of operation as follows;



These criminals open fake online accounts where they advertise very attractive items at competitive prices while offering door-to-door delivery services.



In reality, no such shops exist, therefore, the operators do not encourage shop visits or picking up of items in person. Full payment before delivery is their preferred business module.



They stop interacting with their victims the very moment the full payment is made or some substantial amount of money has been paid by the victims.



They finally block off the victims' contact numbers or their social media pages to avoid interacting with them.



The general public is hereby advised to do due diligence before parting away with money all in the name of online shopping/ delivery.



“The Economic and Organised Crime Office, in line with its mandate to prevent and detect organized crime will continue to monitor developments in online business transactions with the view to ensure that citizens are protected from these fraudsters.”



