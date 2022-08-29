Diversify structure of economy to deal with cedi depreciation, high lending rates - Economist

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Economist, Professor Eric Osei-Assibey, has prescribed that a way for Ghana to deal with the rapid depreciation of the cedi is to diversify the structure of the economy.



According to the economist, capitalizing on exports and increasing productivity will ensure that the country’s macroeconomic indicators gain strength.



“To correct the high lending rates and depreciation of the cedi, we have to make sure that we diversify the economy; we change the structure of the economy,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He continued, adding that “We must become more competitive, export more, and make sure that our inflation levels are kept low by producing on large scale. We must also ensure that we have higher productivity and also make sure that there is a fiscal discipline all the time.”



He stated that the government must demonstrate fiscal discipline by cutting expenditures and reducing borrowing.



“If you do all that and there’s no fiscal discipline and government continues to spend more than it generates, the government will continue to borrow more and then the cost of borrowing will continue to go up,” he said.



However, if inflation does not wane in the coming days, “The Central Bank will have no option but to increase the policy rate to anchor inflationary expectations,” the economist noted.



