Distinguished entrepreneurs and corporate executives to be honoured

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) is set to honour the country’s Greatest Entrepreneurs, Business and Corporate Executives who have distinguished themselves over the years.



The prestigious 12th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), Award winners would be honoured at a gala dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



The Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Award was established in 2010 by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have had significant and positive impact on society, built legacy, demonstrated Entrepreneurial and corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision and business Innovation in Ghana



On the theme: “Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era” with the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the Special Guest of Honour. Other confirmed Guests of Honour are Hon. Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister for Trade & Industry. H.E. Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombian Ambassador, (Dean of Diplomatic Corps), H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador, H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, Maltese High Commissioner, H.E. Mrs. Ozlem Ergun Ulueren, Turkish Ambassador, H.E. Eliphas M. Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner and H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason, South African High Commissioner.



This year’s award would honour Ghana’s greatest entrepreneurs of all time, induct distinguished Entrepreneur into the Ghana Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, Outstanding Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award and Outstanding Corporate Executives of the Year Award 2021.



The Entrepreneur award categories include Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Induction, Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2021, Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Outstanding Entrepreneur/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Decade Award, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2021,Most Promising and Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Award.



The Corporate Executives Award categories include: Overall best CEO of the Year, Banking & Finance CEO of the Year Award 2021, Managing Director/ CEO of the Year 2021 Award, Airline CEO of the Year Award 2021, Outstanding Woman CEO of the Decade Year Award, Agribusiness CEO of the Year Award, Power and Energy CEO of the Year. Airline CEO of the Year Award 2021.