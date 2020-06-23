Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Kingsley, Contributor

Disregard concocted video with regards to Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

There is a concocted video in circulation on media platforms showcasing a guy purporting to be a member of the camp of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko raining curses on delegates.



The content of the said fabricated video has also been published by some media platforms under the heading “Ahead of Kwadaso Polls: Kingsley Nyarko Campaign Team Member Curses Delegates at the Cemetery”.



The said story is false and must completely be disregarded by all.



The supposed person impersonating as a member of Team Kingsley in a branded T-shirt of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko is unknown and has also never been come across by the team.



The said act is heinous and an affront to our democratic dispensation and traditions of Asanteman, and therefore an act which would never be condoned by Team Kingsley.



Team Kingsley would therefore want to inform the general public that the said video is a well calculated video by the opponents of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko with an intention to dent the credibility of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, cause hatred and disaffection among the constituents and delegates for him, and further use that as a conduit to diminish the electoral fortunes of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko in the upcoming Kwadaso Constituency Parliamentary elections which has been slated for Wednesday 24 June, 2020.



We would in furtherance entreat all delegates and constituents of Kwadaso to disregard, discard and treat the fabricated video with the contempt it deserves and rather remain resolute and firmly behind Dr. Kingsley Nyarko for victory come Wednesday 24 June, 2020.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko is number two on the ballot paper.



We are sorry for any inconveniences this may have caused.





........Signed........



Team Kingsley

