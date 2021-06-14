Discover the Webster University advantage in their upcoming online admissions events this June

Press Releases of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Webster University

Get the chance to find out more about Webster Ghana’s unique offer in their upcoming online admissions events for all prospective undergraduate and graduate students. All who attend the online events through the end, apply and are accepted for the August or October intakes will receive up to 30% in scholarship!



The event lineup includes an online Graduate Information Session on Tuesday, June 15th, and an Online Open House for soon-to-be first year students on Wednesday, June 16th.



Potential students and parents will have the opportunity to interact with their esteemed faculty and admissions counselors and learn about the degree programs offered, their exciting student life, and experience the global community of students and faculty.



Learn more and register for Webster’s Online Graduate Information Session



Date: Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

Venue: Virtual (Zoom)

Event link: Register here



Learn more and register for Webster’s Undergraduates Online Open House



Date: Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

Venue: Virtual (Zoom)

Event link: Register here



Based in St. Louis, Missouri in the USA - Webster University currently has international campuses in 8 other countries in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.



The university prides itself on its American style of teaching and learning, small size classrooms and a uniquely robust study abroad program that give students the opportunity to complete their degree in any of the university’s network campuses around the world, while paying the comparatively low Ghana fee.



With Webster’s flexible intakes, one can apply now and gain admission during any of their remaining intakes this year in August or October 2021. The Ghana campus is conveniently located in East Legon, just off of Lagos Avenue behind Media Pharmacy.



Persons interested in attending either event are encouraged to register via the link provided. Registrants will receive an email with the meeting link prior to the event days.



