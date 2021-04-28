Disclaimer

Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: EcoCapital Investment Management Limited

It has come to the attention of the Management of EcoCapital Investment Management Limited that there is another entity with the name Eco-Capital Fx. Management of EcoCapital Investment Management Limited will like to state that we are not affiliated/associated with Eco Capital Fx.



EcoCapital Investment Management Limited is an asset management company duly licensed and regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).



EcoCapital Investment Management Limited remain committed to offering only products approved by Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to our customers.



For any enquiries we can be reached on 030 393 5531/050 155 3502 or you can visit our office at East Legon behind Del International Hospital: Digital Address GA-482-0436.