Discipline, integrity cardinal in personal growth – Deputy MD of GCB

Business News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Managing Director (Operations) of GCB Bank Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, has reiterated that discipline and integrity are the cardinal principles for personal growth and development.



He said personal achievement and becoming a person of value in society do not just emerge unless there were determination, deliberate efforts and actions on the part of the individuals especially the youth to realise these.



Speaking at the Success Africa’ leadership conference at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra, Mr Lamptey, said with self-discipline and integrity, one might emerge as an achiever irrespective of the background and conditions.



GCB Bank in line with its objective of reaching out to the youth in talent development and capacity building is sponsoring this year’s Success Africa’s young leaders and entrepreneurs’ summit.



The event affords young people in the various tertiary institutions to be mentored by influential people in business and other aspects of society.



This year’s summits and conferences are taking place in seven tertiary institutions across the country. The beneficiary tertiary institutions are the University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Sunyani Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, University of Cape Coast, University of Development Studies, Tamale and S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa.



The mentorship programme and summit at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) and Takoradi Technical University, and Ho Technical Universities have already taken place.



Mr Lamptey, who represented the Managing Director of GCB, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, shared with the young people his grass to grace story and how he worked his way up the ladder.



Starting off from Bukom in the Ashiedu-Keteke Area in Accra, through basic education, Prebyterian Boys' Secondary (PRESEC) and becoming a graduate at the University of Cape Coast, Mr Lamptey urged the youth not to give up with little or initial setbacks they encounter in life.



“In all these challenges and setbacks, there are opportunities and alternatives which you must take advantage to soar in life. Be resilient and bounce back.”



“There is one thing you must not forget in life. Have time for your Maker. Even when you trip, go back to God, serve Him and be willing to learn and investment in knowledge acquisition.”



Mr Lamptey advised them to invest in motivational and inspirational books, saying “personal development is a personal responsibility. You do not have to leave this to teachers or the human resource department to do these for you. There should be a deliberate effort to feed your mind.”



The Head of Corporate Affairs Department, GCB, Mr Kojo Kwarteng, advised the students and youth who might find themselves in the corporate world to adapt to corporate culture and show respect to authorities in order to survive in the corporate environment.



He said some of the issues relating to corporate culture could not be found in the books and could be learned by cultivating healthy relationship with experienced staff and mentors.



The President of LEC Group, Mr Albert Prempeh Kusi, explained that the organisation is focusing on empowering the next generation of African leaders and entrepreneurs with quality and life-transforming information, aimed at assisting them to make informed decisions about their lives.



