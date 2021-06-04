Dimension Data LTD Ghana at the 5th CEO Summit

Press Releases of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: Dimension Data LTD (Ghana)

Dimension Data LTD (Ghana) recently participated as a gold sponsor, at the 5th CEO Summit, held on 17th and 18th May 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City in Accra.



The high-impact business leadership summit for over 400 topmost CEOs and dignitaries, was themed “DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Powering Business and Government reset for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A Public-Private Sector Dialogue”.



The forum provided the Dimension Data team with the opportunity to interact on a one-on-one basis, with the participants and to pitch directly to the CEOs and the decision-makers thereby allowing the team to showcase their thought leadership in the digital space.



Dr Bright Mawudor delivered a thought-provoking presentation on the topic - “C-Level Engagement in Building Organizational Cyber Resilience in The Covid-19 Era.” He addressed the various ways in which senior management could get involved in building Cyber Resilience in their organizations with various tools and methodologies.



In addition, he did a live demonstration of the various methods that hackers use to infiltrate organizations and discussed mitigation processes to be taken for business continuity as well as keeping businesses afloat in the Cyber Security world.



Dimension Data Ghana, has been a force in the industry for almost two decades now directing and expanding frontiers in the global technology space, as well as the cybersecurity and intelligent systems integrations. Judging by the interest shown from many CEOs around their Intelligence Centre solutions (TIC) and other services, there is little doubt that we will be hearing more from Dimension Data LTD in the days and years to come.