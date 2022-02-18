Digitization creates inclusive society, fights corruption - Veep

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Ghana card is enfranchising all Ghanaians to improve financial accessibility and also helping the security services in the fight against fraudulent activities.



In his view, digitization helps to create an inclusive society, fights corruption and enhances domestic revenue mobilization.



In a recent feature in the February issue of PAV Magazine, the Veep lauded the Akufo-Addo government and also spoke about the impact of digitalization on the subregion.



In an exclusive interview with PAV, Dr Bawumia sheds light on progress with key segments of the agenda of President Akufo Addo under his purview, COVID 19, and other seminal developments across the continent.



Vice President Bawumia – Thanks for accepting to answer our questions, could we start with a synopsis of how Ghana is doing politically, economically, and socially?



The last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult for countries across the world, regardless of their level of development. Despite these challenges, I believe that Ghana’s political, economic, and social foundations are relatively strong, and our future is bright.



Politically, we are a robust multi-party democracy (we have been since 1992) with free and fair elections and peaceful transitions of power. Despite our political differences, Ghanaians have experienced authoritarianism in the past and we place too high a value on our democratic and human rights to give them up now.



In terms of our economy, we remain, irrespective of the damage of the pandemic, an attractive destination for foreign investment and a pioneer in the fields of digitisation and the democratisation of technology. The government of H.E. President Akufo-Addo has a plan in place for reducing the deficit, fostering public-private commercial partnerships, and improving tax collection. A stable economic environment will support rising living standards and our exceptional public services.



In the face of a deadly pandemic, Ghanaians have demonstrated the strength of our country’s social contract. Lockdown rules were respected by the vast majority of the population and every effort was made to comply with social distancing guidelines and government advice to wear masks. As a result, society was able to open gradually over the course of 2021, allowing Ghanaians to not only return to their livelihoods but also to reconnect with their loved ones.



VP Bawumia has been at the forefront of a digitisation agenda for Ghana, can you shed light on what this means for the country and progress made since its launching?



Digitisation is at the forefront of H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda for Ghana, and we are making great strides in upgrading Ghana’s technological capabilities.



The ‘Ghana Card’, a state-of-the-art, biometric ID card, is the beating heart of this government’s digitisation drive. The card is enfranchising all Ghanaians, connecting them with our fantastic public services, improving their access to finance, and helping our security services in the fight against fraudulent activity.



We are using digitalization to create a more inclusive society, fight corruption, and enhance domestic revenue mobilisation. A more secure society and the connection of consumers and business owners to the services and capital they need will spread entrepreneurship beyond the economic hubs of our towns and cities to our rural communities. Encouragingly, the card has seen an impressive take-up thus far with over 85% of the adult population enrolled.



While the spirit and innovation of the private sector are crucial, our government knows that world-class public services are essential for speedy economic development. When we came into the office 5 years ago, only 4% of the adult population had a Tax Identification Number. We took the decision to make the unique Ghanacard number the TIN for all citizens and residents. By so doing we now have 85% of the adult population with TINs. This has broadened the tax base and will improve our domestic tax collection, providing us with the revenues for sustained investment.



Healthcare, education, commercial infrastructure – these are the basis of our society and this government’s digitisation agenda will drive them forwards.



Economic progress and general development will pick up the pace again as COVID 19 recedes, says Dr Bawumia



Last year you made an announcement at a public lecture that efforts were underway to get the GhanaCard recognised globally as an e-passport, could you shed light on what progress has been made in this direction?



We have made great strides with the rollout of our Ghana Card. To date, over 85% of the adult population is registered to receive their own card, and we are working hard to continue this rollout to all eligible citizens, including our nation’s youngsters and those who live abroad.



In order to ensure international recognition of the Card’s e-passport feature, we have joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the aviation industry’s overseeing body and an institution operating under the auspices of the UN.



In November last year, I announced that the Ghana Card’s e-passport feature would be globally recognised by over 195 countries by the end of the first quarter, pending discussions with the ICAO. I am happy to note that we are on course to meet this deadline. The e-passport feature will enable more seamless travel with neighbouring countries and of course throughout the world.



As a result, Ghana will be one of only a handful of countries where a national identification card also constitutes an e-passport, an illustration of the opportunities of digitisation.



I will of course update citizens on developments concerning the activation of the e-passport feature, but discussions are positive. For the time being, I urge travellers too, as always, bring their passport and other forms of the required documentation with them. Additionally, citizens should continue to apply for their own Ghana Card so that they can be part of this digital revolution.



What is your response to some critics of the administration who say the digitisation agenda led by yourself is lacking in coherence and may not be transformative for Ghana?



In politics, criticism from opposing parties and their supporters is to be expected and you need to have a tough skin to just get on with delivering the people’s priorities. As such, whilst I welcome robust debate, the cornerstone of any successful democracy, I strongly disagree with the notion that the digitisation agenda is incoherent, and I am sure that the programme will result in a transformed Ghana.



I firmly believe that those who choose not to embrace technological advancement will be left behind, missing out on opportunities to modernise and develop infrastructure that will better serve our citizens.



In Ghana, for example, fraud and petty crime have presented significant challenges, but the introduction of the Ghana Card and its integration with other databases will mitigate these long-standing challenges, whilst also simplifying the lives of Ghanaians by cutting down on bureaucracy and cumbersome paperwork.



While Ghana has made dramatic advances in recent decades, there are still some in our society who will spend their entire lives without being registered on a government system. The Ghana Card changes this, connecting those who had once slipped through the net with essential government services, financial institutions and making them readily identifiable when they travel domestically or even abroad.



I have been pleased with the endorsements of our agenda from a number of experts, such as the CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah, who has praised the technology for assisting with the recovery of loans. We have implemented the national ID card, digital property address system, mobile money interoperability, Ghana.Gov, National E-Pharmacy, Digitised public services like passports, ports, drivers’ license, Motor insurance, births and deaths, Social security, Ghana revenue authority, etc. We are pursuing a very coherent digitisation strategy. In sum, I have no doubt that as the impacts of digitisation become more widespread, criticism will turn to praise.