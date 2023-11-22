Digitalization to transform operations of free zone enterprises in Ghana – Deputy GFZA CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

The Deputy CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) in charge of Finance and Administration, Kate Abbeo, has indicated that a growing trend is developing by which a good number of companies are now engaging in what has become known as a circular economy where waste products are being used as raw materials in the production of absolutely new refined products.



She revealed that out of the 32 licenced companies from the beginning of this year till date, about 4 newly licenced companies are engaged in the recycling of waste products to make new products for the export market in the agricultural and metal fabrication sectors.



Kate Abbeo, who was the guest speaker at the 7th Agrofood and Plastprintpack Ghana 2023, held at the Accra International Conference Centre shared how the GFZA has used digitalization to transform the operations of free zone enterprises in the country.



“A number of companies are making use of the authority’s digital platforms to access various services to enhance their operations while reaching foreign markets and this is in line with government’s digitalization agenda,” she stated.



“Due to the widespread use of digitalization, the GFZA is now licencing more companies that use ICT-enabled platforms to serve clients abroad,” Abbeo added.



The event organised by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, aims to enhance Ghana’s self-sufficiency and improve the supply chain within the agribusiness, food and beverage technologies, food ingredients, plastics, printing, and packaging industries.



Mrs. Stefanie Simon, a member of the German industry and commerce delegation in Ghana, moderated the panel discussion.



Members of the panel included Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s Deputy Director for Research Dr. Martin Akogti, Trade Counsellor from the Delegation of the European Union Mr. Raffaele Quarto, and Mr. Abdul Razak Adama Banyanifu, Operations Manager and Farm Manager of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited.



