Digitalization saved Ghana GH¢94m from NSS fraud - Osei Assibey

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has stated that since the digitalization of their services, NSS has been able to save an amount of GH¢94 million after 'ghost' names were cleared from the system.



He noted that these 'ghost' names were registered as potential service personnel but couldn't register because the system displayed them as red flags.



The use of the metric app, which combines facial recognition technology and identity card checks for verification and validation was able to block 14,027 potential fraudsters from accessing funds.



Mr Antwi, while speaking to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, January 31, 2022, said, “We had them (fraudsters) on lists as potential service personnel but they run away and couldn’t register because the system raised red flags and weeded them out, so they couldn’t register. Without this use of technology, we would have paid GHC94million and if they had gone to the private sector, GHC112m. All of that money would have gone down the drain to ghosts".



"Digitalization of our operations, started by my predecessor and continued since I came into office, has indeed saved Ghana a lot of money,” he emphasized.



Mr Antwi noted that the national service process has been digitized, therefore, making it user friendly and easier.