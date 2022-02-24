Digitalization of customs processes has increased compliance

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: Eye on Port

A Principal Revenue Officer at the Customs Policy and Programmes Unit, Smile Agbemenu has disclosed that the digitalization of customs clearance processes at the Ports has brought about a high level of compliance from importers.



He said customs has been able to obtain data which has enabled them profile importers into different categories depending on their compliance levels. He was optimistic that the data obtained will aid in the planning of the division.



“We are able to know our traders much better so that we can be able to profile them to determine who is able to clear their cargo without any customs inspection or those that will require certain forms of treatment,” he said.



Smile Agbemenu made this known on the current affairs maritime programme, Eye on Port.



Also speaking on the programme, the President of the Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), Yaw Kyei indicated that the digitalization of customs processes at the ports has reduced challenges that hitherto affected the clearance of goods at the Ports.



Yaw Kyei stated that the agitations that characterized the digitalization drive of port processes are a result of the fact that people were apprehensive about job losses and because stakeholders were not duly consulted.



However, he said stakeholders are now satisfied and happy with the level of digitalization at the Ports after the rollout. He said one doesn’t need to be in the port physically to get his or her goods out.



“Because we have understood the system now, everybody is happy about what is going on now. It is even possible to take delivery of a consignment without seeing a customs officer or terminal operator,” he said.



Smile Agbemenu said all customs transactions which require the delivery of goods out of customs control have been automated.



He commended the efforts of stakeholders who have helped in fine-tuning the clearance processes in line with international best practices.



He revealed that the processes for the automation of auction have been completed and are currently being piloted.



“The expectation is that the public will no longer be able to physically move to a customs facility to see these goods before they have interest. The goods will be published online and bidding will also be online where they are able to have the best bidder win the auction,” he explained.



Smile Agbemenu outlined some of the major benefits the digitalization drive has brought to the port business.



He added that the increase in revenue for government cannot be overemphasized.

Yaw Kyei decried that despite the progress that have been made, some shipping lines still demand that agents physically come to their offices before consignments are released.



He expressed worry that some of the terminals have not also automated their systems.



“Some of the terminals are asking that we physically come to their offices for invoices. Despite the fact that government has done so much some other shipping lines and terminals are lagging still behind. Some of them are 5 or 6 years behind us and they need to be pushed up,” he asserted.



Smile Agbemenu said a lot of customs offences have been done away with as a result of the digitalization.



“There are series of customs offences like smuggling and misclassification which we are able to detect and also prevent,” he said.



Yaw Kyei tasked freight forwarders to interrogate clients very well to ascertain the quantities and actual products they are bringing into the country in order not to fall foul of the customs laws.