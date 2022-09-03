Digitalisation enhances transparency, reduces corruption – GhIE president

Business News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) President, Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, has said there is a need to digitalise public procurement processes in the construction, infrastructure and engineering sectors to increase transparency and get rid of corruption.



Ing. Rev. Prof. Adams said this when delivering a welcome address at the Business Ethics programme organised by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH/Alliance for Integrity Project in collaboration with the GhIE to launch a Scenario-Based Learning Tool (SBL) for members of the GhIE at the Engineering Centre, Roma Ridge, Accra, on Tuesday 30th August 2022. He acknowledged the German government through its Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) for funding this initiative.



Giving the programme’s background, the GhIE President said in recognition of the potential of digitalisation, coupled with the need to contribute toward anti-corruption efforts, the Alliance for Integrity mounted a digitalisation drive toward corruption-prevention in both private and public spheres of societal life.



“I am pleased to welcome you all to the Engineering Centre – the home of Engineering in Ghana, to launch the Scenario-Based Learning tool for GhIE members. GIZ has been a good collaborator and partner of the GhIE over the last few years. They are working with the GhIE on the professionalisation of Artisans to bring craftsmen into the GhIE as Licenced professionals. This Scenario-Based Learning tool will no doubt provide the needed support forour membership to understand which business acts may be unethical or corrupt, and what it means to individuals, their companies and the consequences,” Ing. Prof. Charles Adams explained.



In her address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Enterprise Agency and Chair of the Alliance for Integrity Ghana, Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, noted that corruption can hold a country back as it affects employment generation and infrastructure development, and increases poverty. In a corrupt society, especially in developing countries, women tend to suffer the most.



Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh added that digitalisation is part of the Anti-corruption crusade; it reduces discretion, increases transparency and also deepens institutional accountability. With these, we create a world where no one is left behind.



“The government of Ghana has identified digitalisation as a means through which its determination to fight against corruption can be achieved by employing various techniques, including the building of anti-corruption systems and greater application of technology,” Mrs. Kosi concluded.



Giving a statement and overview of the GhIE Ethics programme, Ing. Ludwig Anang Hesse – Chair of GhIE Professional, Practice and Ethics Committee – said the GhIE ensures that engineering practitioners in the engineering industry maintain professional standards and adhere to regulations, guidelines and codes of ethics for engineering practice by conforming to internationally-established technical, environmental and safety standards. Ing. Ludwig added that the GhIE organises an Ethics forum every year for its members to remain up to date with ethical issues. It is against this background that the partnership with Alliance for Integrity and GIZ to launch the Scenario-Based Learning tool (SBL) for GhIE members is a welcome idea.



Susanne Friedrich, Director of Alliance for Integrity Project who joined the programme by Zoom, explained the SBL is a digital tool that aims at providing a digitally-supported learning platform for members of the GhIE to undergo a self-learning and assessment session on compliance measures and best ethical and professional standards.



She also mentioned TheIntegrityApp – yet another digital tool that is already made available by the Alliance for Integrity Project to enable businesses self-assess themselves on compliance issues.



The director also underscored the importance of other offers provided by the project to include awareness-raising activities and training, as well as research publications.



Finally, Director Susanne Friedrich in her wrapping-up made a call on the audience to get involved, as collective action is the best approach to making the economic system better for enhanced development.