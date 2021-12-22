Devise innovative ways to market nation – Dr. Kasser Tee urges marketers

Business News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

National President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, has called on marketers to devise innovative ways of making meaningful contributions to the country’s growth and development.



Speaking on the theme ‘Repositioning Ghana Globally as Africa’s Finest Democracy in Contemporary Times’ at the 31st CIMG President’s Ball in Accra, he argued that despite the country’s successful democratic journey it has not marketed itself enough to become the must-go-to destination in Africa for investors; hence the need for marketers to bring their expertise on board.



He added that it is imperative for marketers under the CIMG Act, 2020 (Act 1021) to set the agenda for their practice of marketing, champion the profession’s role and value as a critical tool for business development, and support government in the development of policy and regulation to market Ghana.



According to him, the theme is a call to action for the country and all units operating within, whether the public or private sector, to actively work toward repositioning the country as a beaming democracy, reasonably and relatively matured compared with its peers, in order to attract the global investor community’s attention – including tourists and other leisure travellers.



“The theme for tonight was chosen to provoke marketing-thinking and draw attention to the beautiful democratic journey of Ghana – which the world has not paid proper attention to, and Ghana on its own has also not marketed well enough.



“This places an onerous responsibility on us, as marketers, to devise innovative ways of making meaningful contributions to growth and development of the country. This we are mandated to do under Sections 3 (a, b & c) of Act, 2020 (Act 1021). When done effectively, this will serve as the brightest indicator for global blue-chip corporations, and the larger investor community, to seek progressive collaborations and partnerships within the different sectors of Ghana’s economy,” he said.



He intimated that, among other things, the country boasts an attractive investment destination, political stability, robust and sanitised banking sector – and also infrastructure and public institutions, adding that these factors are worth marketing to theworld.



Development in telcos



On his part, the ceremony’s chairman, MTN Ghana-CEO Selorm Adadevoh reiterated that the marketers’ role is prominent in selling the country to world and also in development. He added that his outfit is committed to development and growth of the marketing profession, and has over the years partnered with CIMG to share knowledge on technological interventions which can boost the profession.



He rehashed that going forward, technology will define the practice of many professions. “It is in this vein that MTN Ghana has earmarked more than US$1billion for Network Infrastructure and Information Systems (NIIS) over the next five years, to support the Ghana Digital Agenda and position the country as a leader of the continent’s digital transformation,” he said.



He also hinted at the need for various ideas to enhance the capacity of telecommunications, in order to adequately meet the changing demands.



The ceremony also saw two fellows, 18 full members, 17 associate and one emerging member inducted as members of the CIMG. The citizenry were also entreated to get vaccinated, as that remains the surest bet to limiting spread of the pandemic and eventually overcoming it.