Developing Ghana through Vaal Real Estate

Business News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: Vaal Real Estate

According to top property developers in Ghana, some 850,000 building facilities are either rented or sold on an annual basis with an average return of 18 percent on the said property investments.



After years of experience throughout the Middle East and Turkey, Vaal Real Estate has successfully navigated its way through the African market gracefully from 2015 in Nairobi, Kenya and now set to take Accra, Ghana by storm.



Vaal Real Estate has announced to launch the first residential project in Accra in the 1st quarter of 2022.



The project, which is located at the Airport Residential Area in Accra, is part of an expansion plan which will see Vaal Real Estate develop another project in the 3rd quarter of 2022. With the government’s vision of sustenance in the real estate industry, VAAL believes that its rich Egyptian Kenyan and Turkish experience will add value to the Ghanaian Real estate market.



Vaal Real Estate has an accumulated experience of over 20 years in Real Estate Development, serving buyers of luxury Homes in Middle East and Africa, with a blend of Unique era Of Architecture concept, unrivalled innovation, experience, market knowledge and consumer needs.



In Kenya alone, VAAL has developed and delivered towers at the highest level comprising of (suites, 1,2 and 3-bedroom Apartments). The Moon Valley project consists of Twin towers of 15 floors each with Dubai Home style Architecture and superior western finishes to create an oasis in a busy environment. VAAL also has 3 other projects; (Wilma Towers, Divine and Elite Tower) which is 80% completed and will be fully completed and Operated in 2022.



Vaal Real Estate’s customer-centric culture caters to locals and international clientele alike, treating each client as worthy of their investment requirements.



According to Majeed Saad, CEO/Founder of VAAL Real Estate Group “About 5 years ago, when we started VAAL, it was built with the African spirit in heart and mind, bringing along the vast expertise in real estate development from Egypt, Kenya, Turkey and the Middle East.”



“The big dream of VAAL is becoming one of the biggest, trusted and well-versed real estate developers and consultancy firms. Even our logo is a reflection to the pride we have in our hearts to this beautiful continent. Yellow represents the sunshine and hope for a better future for Africa with the massive development it witnesses across various fields, especially real estate. The black represents the level of sophistication, expertise, and technology we are bringing to the real estate development arena to transform the African market.”



According to Alaa Zayed, CEO/ CO- FOUNDER of VAAL Ghana, “VAAL is committed to creating an enormous investment opportunity for investors from all over the world in the promising and skyrocketing Real estate Ghanaian market. It has a deep-seated purpose and wants to elevate the real estate standards to match those Benchmark standards followed and implemented in Egypt, Turkey, Kenya and the Middle East.”



VAAL Real Estate offers properties in prime locations in ACCRA, Ghana. With high quality finishes, VAAL guarantees longevity which means you get to save money. Boasting of luxurious amenities from gym, swimming pool, BBQ areas, landscaping gardens, Water Fountain, Property Management, Kids Playing Area,24/7 High Security System, borehole, full back up-generator and high-speed lifts, Vaal, Live & invest.



















