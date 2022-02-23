'Develop investment culture' - Business coach advises Ghanaians

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A business coach, Ekow Eshun has advised Ghanaians to develop an investment mentality.



In an interview on Angel drive show on Angel FM he said, “we must develop investment culture. When you go to Singapore, children are thought how to invest at a younger age, but in this part of our world we have a habit of wasting money”.



According to him, people waste their monies on things they do not need. He made an example that one may save for a longer period of time only to waste it on their wedding, whilst they may not have a land or car.



He added that, a mother of four children may decide to have a huge naming ceremony for her fourth child wasting all her savings.



Explaining further he revealed that, “when you ask 100 people about savings, almost 98% do not have savings,” and the few who save, they expend all on their wants, bills and liabilities, sending them back to square one.



Mr. Eshun advised Ghanaians to plan their future by saving as little as they earn and invest the money into a profitable venture that may be beneficial.



He said, “our minds are programmed in such a way that when you develop some habit, the mind will find the way to program it”



Adding on he explained that after paying tithe one must pay himself first before bills. “These moneys must be invested. When you invest, it is a bill you are paying to yourself”, he said.