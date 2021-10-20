Develop core values to propel your businesses, artisans told

Business News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Constance Swaniker, Chief Executive Officer, Design and Technology Institute (DTI), has called on artisans to develop core values to propel their businesses.



She said they needed to be disciplined, have integrity and standards coupled with Precision Quality (PQ) to compete favorably with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Madam Swaniker made the call at the PQ Market Conference organized by DTI in partnership with the Greater Accra Market Association.



The conference brought together stakeholders from different Trade Associations and Policy Institutions to discuss industry-specific technical issues and address strategies on job creation and attainable industry standards through Precision Quality.



It formed part of DTI's strategy to improve the work skills and practices of 5,000 master craft persons and 1,000 Small Medium Enterprises through the PQ curriculum training programme.



She said quality and altitude had been missing in most of the business operations of the informal sector, hence the need to build their capacities.



Madam Swaniker said there were so many opportunities in the country but unless "we have a precision mindset, those opportunities could not be harnessed.”



She said the Institute’s PQ curriculum training programme would contribute to transforming TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs to provide 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for young people in the country.



"The PQ curriculum was developed by industry players and certified by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training," she added.



The CEO said the conference was in line with DTI's strategy to collaborate with stakeholders on the "Transforming Youth TVET livelihood for sustainable jobs" project.



The project is part of the partnership arrangement with the Mastercard Foundation's "Young Africa Works" strategy to enable 3 million young people in Ghana, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.



Professor Alexander Dodoo, Director-General, Ghana Standards Authority, said if buyers could trust what they were purchasing, ‘business normally goes fast, consistent quality stops frustration”.



He said the Authority intended to regulate the Artisan industry to make sure operators did the right things.



The Director-General commended the organizers of the programme for their consistency in promoting PQ among businesses.