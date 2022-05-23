Despite escalating transport fares, we have not inflated food prices - Traders

Business News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It has become necessary these days for one to be cautious when budgeting for groceries since the prices of these products are unstable.



A survey at the Agatha Market in Koforidua has shown that a container of tomatoes which cost sixty cedis last week is now selling at forty cedis this week, while a bushel of onion which used to be thirty cedis is now selling at thirty-five cedis.



A bowl of garden eggs which was sold at twenty-five cedis last week is now selling at ten cedis while fifteen pieces of okro now sells at five cedis.



A sizable smoked mackerel still remains twelve Cedis. On the other hand, a bowl of green pepper which cost fifteen cedis last week is now going for ten, eight or five cedis.



A bunch of plantain which was between sixty and twenty cedis remained the same this week, while kontomire which cost five cedis last week is now selling at two cedis. From the survey, it can be observed that prices of food items that are in season have been reduced while those in a lean period are on the rise.



Some market women in an interview with GBC News were generally impressed about sales of their products despite the high cost of living that is being experienced in recent times.



They, however, debunked claims by a section of the public that traders take advantage of the increase in transport fares to inflate their products.



According to them, even though transportation impacts the prices of goods and services, ”it is important to note that food items are seasonal, hence, if a particular food item is out of season the price increases”.