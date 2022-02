Desist from taking steps to prioritize GACL – Airport workers urge new Managing Director

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GACL gets new Managing Director



Pamela Djamson-Tettey assumes office on February 18. 2022



Pamela Djamson-Tettey has over 25 years of professional and working experience



Meanwhile, the Board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have appointed a new Managing Director in the person of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey.



This comes following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, which saw Yaw Kwakwa submit his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited which took effect on February 17, 2022.



In a statement announcing Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey’s appointment, the GACL said the new Managing Director will assume office effective February 18, 2022.



It also detailed the academic and professional experiences of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey who takes over as the third woman to be appointed as Managing Director of GACL.

































welcomed government’s swift appointment of Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the company’s new Managing Director.

Her appointment comes after the company’s previous Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa, submitted his resignation effective close of day February 17, 2022, according to a statement from the company.

The Ghana Airport Company Limited in a press release said Pamela Djamson-Tettey among other things has over 25 years of proven track record in Senior Management, including nine years in the mining industry, nine years in the manufacturing sector and five years in the power sector.

Speaking to Citi Business News, on the appointment, the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Mr. John Sampa, stated among other things that, the workers will like the new MD to prioritize the interest of the company above any parochial interests.



“The airport and the aviation sectors are internationally regulated, hence there are international standards to follow. When you come, and you are considered as somebody who only came to execute a certain parochial interest, the international community may lose interest in the company and we may be downgraded. We should know that even though we are on top, we are in competition and we believe that if we follow a roadmap that ensures our image is not touched, we will end up being the aviation hub in the sub-region.”

Mr. Sampa also added that Madame Djamson-Tettey should ensure that unlike her predecessor she desists from taking steps to privatize the company.

“The workers had reason to believe that Yaw Kwakwa was in talks with some Turkish company to privatize the GACL. When we asked, he denied it, but he later said the people brought an unsolicited proposal. So, what we are saying is that a new MD must not consider privatizing the company. They should manage the company well to raise money while ensuring that all the loopholes are blocked.”