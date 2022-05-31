Desist from lending to government – PIAC tells GNPC

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has cautioned the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) against continuously lending to the government.



It follows the failure of the governments to settle the 318.09 million dollars owed to the cooperation.





The Chairman of PIAC, Prof Kwame Adom Frimpong, speaking at a forum on the 2021 PIAC annual report, said the inability of the government to service the debt is hindering the operations of GNPC.



"PIAC calls on GNPC to double up efforts at recovering loans to the government and its agencies to ensure that [the] corporations [and] work programs do not suffer from non-implementation."



He adds that GNPC's budget for the year under review was hugely disrupted because it estimated that the government was going to at least pay part of the debt.



"In 2021, GPNC could not realize its budgeted revenue from loans and guarantees, which amounted to 136.68 million out of the accumulated total of 31809 million owned by the cooperation by government and its agencies since 2011.



"The government as at 31st December owed GPNC 318.09 million US dollars that was the total indebtedness next to GPNC by the government and because of that GPNC budgeted that they are going to receive 126.68, where are they going to receive it they guaranteed some loan, they made some guarantees loans and then some loans given to the government.



"So they were thinking that out of the 318.09, they will receive 126.6 million USD, but this could not materialize, and nothing came. So the amount is still outstanding,"



PIAC recommends that GNPC desists from lending to the government until a substantial part of the debt is recovered.





"For now, GNPC should discontinue granting loans and guarantees until significant recoveries are made with respect to outstanding loans and guarantees owned by the cooperation", PIAC added.