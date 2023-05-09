Desist from buying fuel products from unapproved retail outlets – NPA to motorists

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Motorists in the country have been cautioned to desist from buying petroleum products from unapproved retail outlets, also known as table tops.



According to the petroleum regulator, these adulterated fuel products pose grave risks and can damage motorists' vehicles



Volta Regional Manager of the NPA, Godwin Konu, speaking with the media in Ho, said petroleum products are often smuggled into the country through unauthorized routes, particularly from Togo.



He warned, however, against the sale of petroleum products which are usually filled in gallons and distributed to customers mostly through motorbikes instead of the conventional fuel pump stations.



Konu noted that the “NPA could not guarantee the quality of such petroleum products and incase of damage to vehicles as a result of the use of such unapproved products, the NPA cannot not help the affected motorists to seek redress.”



The NPA Volta Regional Manager, on his part, urged motorists in the country to purchase petroleum products from only approved retail outlets.



Godwin Konu further said the Authority, in collaboration with the security agencies, has embarked on some swoops in the Ketu North and South constituencies which resulted in the arrest of fuel smugglers.



