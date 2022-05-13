Deregulate transport sector – NDC Communicator

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro in the 2020 elections, Alexander Ackuaku, says the time is right for the government to deregulate the transport sector.



According to him, this is the only way drivers can defray their costs with regard to fuel price hikes, and increase in costs of spare parts and lubricants.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on May 7, announced a 20% upward adjustment in transport fares.



This was prior to an earlier announcement by the Union that it hopes to adjust transportation fares upwards by 30% effective Friday, May 13.



The Ministry of Transport after this announcement came out to describe the increment as illegal, asking the GPRTU to reverse its decision.



Reacting to this in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, the politician said, “There are no laws mandating drivers to reduce fares or even listen to the Ministry. The arrangement between transport owners and government is a gentleman’s understanding, there is no law backing it."



"Once the petroleum sector has been deregulated, I think it is time the transport sector is also deregulated. If this is done, then drivers can now charge fares per their input. Prices of lubricants, spare parts and fuel have gone up and you want me to meet with you to decide how much I should charge? It just doesn’t make sense.”