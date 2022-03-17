Deputy trade minister urges Ghanaian traders to rely on domestic production of goods

Business News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has urged Ghanaian traders to rely on domestic production of goods instead of imported ones.



According to a deputy Minister of Trade Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the over-reliance on foreign products will only increase the strength of the US dollars whereas the cedi will continue to struggle.



Addressing various Women’s Wings of trading associations in Accra on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the deputy trade minister opined the situation would be addressed if investments are directed towards Made-in-Ghana goods to reduce importation and foreign dependency.



“We all know that the more we import, it will definitely affect our dollar rate because they do not import with the Ghana cedi. They sell the cedi off to buy the dollar, and it keeps increasing the strength of the US dollar,” the minister said.



“The issue with the shipment also has the domestication bit as the solution. If you’re investing in products that are made here, you’re not going to have problems with any shipping line,” she added.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei however assured the traders of government's commitment to accepting feedback and addressing their concerns.



The call by the minister however comes on the back of complaints made by traders due to the persistent depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies, cost of import charges at the ports and fuel prices hikes which have significantly been impacting on business activity.



Meanwhile, a member of the Cloth Sellers Association, Nana Tseasewaa speaking with journalists after gathering called on government to quickly find a solution to the cedi’s current depreciation against the US Dollar.



“Imagine taking the cedi to get the dollar at a high rate. You also can’t sell your products in dollars. So, you’re definitely going to run at a loss. If the government can check the depreciation for us, it will help us,” Nana Tseasewaa said.



Another woman belonging to a trade group on her part bemoaned the activities of imports agents charging exorbitant fees at the ports.



“The agents at the harbour are a big problem to us. They charge more than we are to pay as duties on our containers. They sometimes tag our containers and make us pay for extra costs when we haven’t smuggled any goods or done anything wrong,” she stressed.



In addition, another women lamented at the trade disparity between foreigners who easily taking over the Ghanaian market while Ghanaian traders continue to struggle to make ends meet.



“The Chinese are taking over our shops. The shop owners are kicking us out of their shops. At times, we are forced to leave because they increase the price such that we are unable to pay.”



Other members of the women's trade groups such as the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations, Trader Advocacy Group Ghana, Cloth Sellers Association among others were given the opportunity to voice out their concerns with regards to plying their trade.