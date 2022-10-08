Deputy Housing Minister urges developers to employ green building to curb climate change

Business News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Abdulai Abanga has urged professionals in the construction sector to adhere to green building regulations to help fight climate change.



He made this call during the 15th Ghana Green Building Summit in Accra on Wednesday.



“By building green, we reduce the impact our buildings have on contributing to climate change while also building the resilience of our homes and communities,” he added.



Mr Abanga noted that the recently launched Ghana Building Code sets out the requirements and recommendations for energy efficiency standards for residential and non-residential buildings.



The requirements, he indicated, are to mitigate the effect of climate change - population displacement, devastating floods, food insecurities, and water scarcity.



The Deputy Minister announced that the Ministry had concluded the review of the Building Regulations LI 1630 (1996) to ensure the effective operationalization of the Building Code.



He said the revised Building Regulation, which contains portions dedicated to Green Building Regulations, would ensure building designs conform to environmental sustainability and create the needed ecosystem for human health and comfort.



He reiterated the government's readiness to implement measures to ensure the country’s building architecture meets green building standards.



A ‘green’ building is a building that, in its design, construction or operation, reduces or eliminates negative impacts, and can create positive impacts, on our climate and natural environment. Green buildings preserve precious natural resources and improve our quality of life.