Depreciating cedi: What Isaac Adongo said about Dr. Bawumia's 'economic stamina'

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the poor performance of the cedi against major trading currencies.



The Ghana cedi has now been classified as the worst performing currency in the world according to a recent currency performance ranking conducted by Bloomberg.



The survey by the international news organisation showed the Cedi came in last place among other 150 currencies in the world since the start of 2022.



Reacting to the development, the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker accused the Vice President of superintending over the poor performance of the cedi which has reached GH¢10 mark against the US dollar on the exchange rate market.



In a Facebook post, the MP sought to mock the economic stamina of the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also Head of the Economic Management Team.



He also mocked government for adopting Public Relations measures to address the free fall of the cedi and economic challenges.



“Dr Bawumia short stamina. Can’t get cardiac arrest chasing the Usain Bolting dollar. It’s not easy to run your mouth over the dollar breaks jail to shame you,” the lawmaker wrote.







Isaac Adongo who has been ardent critic of government recently said the current economic managers of Ghana have been dishonest in its pledge to raise an amount of US$2 billion which is meant to shore up the country’s foreign reserves and stabilize the economy.



He stressed that government’s inability to raise the funds has significantly hurt the performance of the cedi against major trading currencies.



