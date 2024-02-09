You are here: HomeBusiness2024 02 09Article 1915998

Business News of Friday, 9 February 2024

kasapafmonline.com

Demo against VAT on electricity: Our vehicles won’t will work on Feb. 13 – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has served notice to commuters of public transport to brace themselves as it will participate in the demonstration by Organized Labour against the implementation of VAT on domestic consumption of electricity on February 13, 2024.

According to the Union, there will be no commercial vehicle under its umbrella to offer service to passengers on that day.

Organized Labour says it will proceed with the planned demonstration despite government’s announcement of the suspension of the VAT, insisting its call for the scrapping of the tax is non-negotiable.

"We are part of Organized labour. Our leadership says it doesn’t want any bargaining apart from striking out completely of the 15% VAT on electricity. This is all that our leadership says it wants,” Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Moro said in an interview.

